‘Mission jail successful’: ‘Pushpa 2’ witnessed 70% growth after Allu Arjun’s arrest

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here As reported by Indian media, the collections of Allu Arjun’s latest Box Office juggernaut ‘Pushpa 2’ saw a massive hike of 74% domestically and at least a 70% jump overall since the superstar’s arrest in the stampede case over the past weekend.

For the unversed, Arjun was arrested by the Chikkadapally police of Hyderabad on Friday and was sent on 14-day judicial custody by a local court, in connection to a woman’s death in the fatal stampede, which took place at the film’s screening in Sandhya Theatre, a night before the film’s global release on December 5.

The celebrity was later released on a four-week interim bail by the Telangana High Court on Saturday.

However, amid all this, his sequel managed to earn over INR1200 crores in worldwide ticket sales, having social users believe that the superstar’s arrest and the following day’s release was more of a PR stunt to boost the title’s Box Office numbers.

Reacting to a post about the jump in ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ collections, a social user commented, “Isiliye to ye sab natak huva tha andaja 100% sale badhane ka tha (All this drama to have an approximately 100% jump in sales),” whereas a curios netizen asked, “Kahi yeh arrest wala scene scripted toh nahi na (Was this whole arrest scene scripted as well)?”

“Mission jail successful,” one more noted.

As for the action sequel, besides Arjun in the titular character of Pushpa Raj, the sequel sees Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, along with Rashmika Mandanna, who reprises her character of Srivalli from the prequel film.