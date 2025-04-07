WATCH: Bushra Ansari responds to Ducky Bhai’s recent remarks

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari has given a subtle yet fitting response to recent remarks made by YouTuber Ducky Bhai — and her gesture is now going viral.

Taking to Instagram, Bushra Ansari shared a short viral video in which she is seen quietly sitting, smiling gently, and looking into the camera.

In the background, the iconic voice of Jagjit Singh can be heard singing, “Khamoshi khud apna sada ho” – a poetic expression that seems to carry a deeper message.

Captioning the video with “Silence is the best response,” Bushra Ansari’s calm yet impactful reply has gone viral and is widely praised by social media users who called her gesture classy and composed.

This comes after Bushra Ansari had previously made headlines for her bold remarks about TikTokers and YouTubers.

She stated that she doesn’t understand their content and finds it strange that people actually watch what she described as “bizarre content.”

Earlier, Pakistani actor Noman Habib fiercely defended veteran actress Bushra Ansari following recent comments made by YouTuber Ducky Bhai.

In a strong response to Ducky Bhai’s remarks, Noman Habib expressed his support for Bushra and condemned the YouTuber’s comments.

Noman Habib took to social media, writing, “Please don’t mind Ducky Bhai, but when you and I hadn’t even started wearing diapers, the legendary Bushra Ansari was already known by the whole of Pakistan and is still known today. It’s a big deal that you don’t know her.” He added, “This is disrespectful, brother.”

The actor’s statement against Ducky Bhai went viral on social media, with users praising his support for the senior actress.

The controversy began when a host asked Ducky Bhai how he would react to criticism, particularly regarding a recent comment from Bushra Ansari about vloggers.

The host played an audio clip for Ducky from a podcast where Bushra Ansari criticised the content produced by some vloggers, expressing surprise over the type of material their audience was watching, which lacked structure or substance.

After hearing the audio, YouTuber Ducky claimed he didn’t know the actress and only recognised her face.

Ducky Bhai stated that she was suffering from a sense of inferiority and, instead of focusing on improving herself, was criticizing YouTubers and vloggers.