Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to hospital on Wednesday after suffering a heat stroke during an IPL match.

The Don actor was in the stadium in Ahmedabad to watch the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad when he suffered from dehydration, an Indian media outlet reported.

Shah Rukh Khan’s condition deteriorated due to the humid temperatures in Ahmedabad.

Local police confirmed that Khan was admitted to KD Hospital for treatment, where his condition was declared stable.

“Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital after suffering from a heat stroke,” Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said.

Later, his wife Gauri Khan and friend Juhi Chawla, along with her husband Jay Mehta arrived at the hospital.

There was no official statement from Khan’s family regarding the condition of the actor.

Days earlier, Khan shared a major update regarding the filming schedule of his next film ‘King’.

Giving back-to-back three blockbusters, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ in his comeback year 2023, superstar Shahrukh Khan is currently taking a break from films and shoots, spending all his time in supporting his KKR boys in the ongoing IPL matches.

Khan hinted, “Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain, ya July… we plan in June, to June se shuru hojayegi (I’ll shoot my next around August or July, we’ll start planning in June).”