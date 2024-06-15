Russell Crowe reveals why he turned down Lord of the Rings

Hollywood star Russell Crowe revealed the reason behind turning down a role in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The Oscar-winning actor surprised everyone with his answer when he was asked if he had regrets turning down the role of Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

“I don’t actually. I very much felt the studio were making that decision, not the film director. And I talked to Peter Jackson over the phone, and he wasn’t saying the sort of things that directors were saying to you if they were really trying to attract you to a project. And I just kind of got a sense that he already had somebody else in mind that he wanted to do. And me stepping forward and saying yes was actually going to get in his way,” he said during a British GQ video interview.

It is pertinent to mention that Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy grossed $2.9 billion worldwide and is one of the most acclaimed film trilogies ever made.

“We come from the same place,” Russell Crowe said. “So there’s a nuance in that conversation that other people might not hear — we’re both New Zealanders — in his own way without him saying anything negative, that he had another plan. So I just left it at that.”

Actor Viggo Mortensen later portrayed the role of Aragorn in the trilogy.

Meanwhile, Peter Jackson is set to act as producer of a new Lord of the Rings movie directed by Andy Serkis.

Read more: Lord Of The Rings: Warner Bros. sets release date for new movie

The makers of the movie are reportedly planning to release the movie in theaters in 2026.

Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy saga, The Lord of the Rings found new generation of fans with Peter Jackson’s sprawling cinematic adaptation.

The tale of Frodo Baggins and the quest to destroy the One Ring continues to entrance viewers with its grand visuals, memorable characters, and timeless themes of good versus evil.