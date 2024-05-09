Lord Of The Rings: Warner Bros. sets release date for new movie

Warner Bros. has announced the release date of the much anticipated Lord Of The Rings movie as development on the script was underway.

The first movie of the Lord Of The Rings series is set to be released in 2026, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said on Thursday during a post-earnings call, Deadline reported.

Andy Serkis will be directing the films in the upcoming series in collaboration with Warner. Bros. Pictures’ Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca.

Last year, Zaslav announced that Abdy and Luca will be working to make new movies of the Lord of the Rings based on the books of J.R.R. Tolkien.

While Zaslav did not reveal any plot points, he said that the script development was in the early stages.

According to him, the first film will focus on “storylines yet to be told.”

In January this year, the director of the ‘Lord of the Rings‘ prequel ‘The Rings of Power‘ Charlotte Brandstrom claimed that the highly anticipated second season would be darker than its predecessor.

It is pertinent to mention that the events in ‘The Rings of Power‘ happen thousands of years before the events in writer J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings‘ books, which are set in the fictional land of Middle-earth and brought to life in blockbuster movies.