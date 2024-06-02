Three Lyari gang war drug peddlers arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police officials on Sunday reportedly arrested three alleged accused in injured condition after an encounter in the old Golimar area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari, the police officials conducted a raid at Lyari gang war’s drug den in the old Golimar area of Karachi and arrested three accused after an alleged encounter.

The police party also recovered weapons and drugs from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Earlier to this, the police officials reportedly arrested three suspects from different locations in Karachi.

As per the police spokesperson, the arrested suspects are close accomplice of the individuals directly involved in the firing incident, adding that all three suspects were allegedly in contact with the culprits.

Meanwhile, the police officials initiated the investigation with the help of geofencing and mobile call records of the individuals.

It is pertinent to mention here that the at least two brothers were killed, and two others were injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on their car near Karachi’s Guru Mandir area on Thursday morning.