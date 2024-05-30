Guru Mandir shooting: Karachi police arrest three suspects

KARACHI: Just hours after Guru Mandir firing incident, the police officials reportedly arrested three suspected from different locations in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per the police spokesperson, the arrested suspects are close accomplice of the individuals directly involved in the firing incident, adding that all the three suspects were allegedly in contact with the culprits.

Meanwhile, the police officials initiated the investigation with the help of geofencing and mobile call records of the individuals.

It is pertinent to mention here that the at least two brothers were killed, two other injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on their car near Karachi’s Guru Mandir area on Thursday morning.

Furthermore, recent developments have revealed that the culprits are close relatives of the deceased individuals and the incident occurred due to personal enmity.

According to the police, the attack involved four suspects who fired multiple rounds at the vehicle. “Two of the victims were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries while the other two injured have been shifted to the hospital,” she said.

A 9mm pistol was used in the firing, while 18 bullet casings have been recovered from the incident’s site, she added.

The police said it had collected evidence from the crime scene and launched investigation into the incident.