JI castigates Sindh govt over rising crime rate in Karachi

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Munim Zafar has condemned the killing of a youth by the street criminals in Karachi on resisting robbery, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media on Sunday after offering the funeral prayers of the youth who was killed by street criminals a day earlier, the JI Karachi demanded the Sindh government to take action amid the worsening law and order situation in the city.

According to the JI Karachi chief, as many as 80 citizens have been killed in last five months by the criminals.

Munim Zafar said that no place in the province was safe as citizens in metropolis and riverine areas continue to suffer due to the rising crime rate.

He was at the funeral prayers of Irtiqa, who was shot dead by robbers for resisting in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.

Read more: Police turns dacoit into ‘gutka seller’ after deal

The 27-year-old chemical engineer was returning home after purchasing groceries from a bakery in the area when two motorcycle-borne robbers stopped him and attempted to snatch his belongings.

According to police, Irtiqa was shot by the robbers after he resisted the robbery bid.

The victim was moved to the hospital, however, he died during treatment.

A police report said that the robbers had fled with the cash and motorcycle of the victim.

It is pertinent to mention here that the killings in robberies have recorded a sharp increase in 2024 with a total of 56 killings and injuries to over 200 citizens so far.