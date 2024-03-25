Karachi: At least 45 killed over robbery resistance so far this year

KARACHI: At least 45 Karachi citizens have been killed so far in 2024 over resisting robberies with February recording the highest number of 20 killings, ARY News reported on Monday.

Month-wise data showed that February recorded the most killings with 20 citizens losing their lives to the robbers.

In January, as many as 13 people were killed by robbers while around 12 city dwellers were murdered by the dacoits so far during the current month.

The latest victim of armed robbers was a Karachi youth who, a day earlier, tried to stop a robbery in the North Karachi Sector 5 area.

Police said that two suspected robbers entered a shop in the North Karachi area to commit robbery, however, their attempt was met with resistance from the shopkeeper. In response, the robbers resorted to opening fire killing 25-year-old Abdul Rahman on the spot before fleeing the scene.

Days earlier, two Karachi youths fell victim to the bandits as they tried to stop the robbery bid.

As per the details, the robbers tried to loot two people sitting on the roadside of the street in Karachi’s Ahsanabad Sector 4 area on March 10.

The two individuals tried to resist the robbery bid, over which one of the dacoits opened fire leaving both the citizens injured, and fled from the scene.