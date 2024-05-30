Police turns dacoit into ‘gutka seller’ after deal

KARACHI: After arresting the robbers red-handed in Karachi’s Landhi area, Sindh Police officials allegedly took bribes and released them, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources close to the development claimed that the Karachi police officials released both of the arrested robbers, one after allegedly taking bribes while another was booked for possessing Gatka.

It is pertinent to mention here that the patrolling party of police officials arrested the robbers two days ago along with weapons and stolen mobile phones.

Sources claimed that the police arrested the accused individuals in injured condition, while the motorcyclist’s family also identified the accused robbers on the spot.

However, Korangi policemen arrested both the suspects and took them to the police station, and allegedly SHO Korangi and others finalized a ‘deal’ with the suspects.

According to sources, one of the accused was released after allegedly taking a bribe while the other accused was booked in the Gatka possession case.

The metropolis has seen an increase in the street crime as the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report revealed that 5,789 crimes occurred in April 2024 in Karachi.

According to the report, 162 cases of robbery and 4,184 cases of motorbike theft were reported in April, with 1,368 mobile phones snatched from citizens at gunpoint.

Additionally, 15 cases of extortion and one case of kidnapping for ransom were reported, whereas 59 citizens lost their lives in various incidents during last month.

In the last four months, 28,416 major crimes were reported, with 62 citizens losing their lives due to robbery resistance.