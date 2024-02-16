‘The Rings of Power’ director shares updates about second season

The director of the ‘Lord of the Rings‘ prequel ‘The Rings of Power‘ Charlotte Brandstrom claimed that the highly anticipated second season would be darker than its predecessor.

Charlotte Brandstrom shared exciting updates regarding the second season of ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘ in an interview with MovieZine. She claimed that fans would be treated to “very interesting episodes”.

“What I know and what I can say for a fact is that it’s going to be darker, and it’s going to be edgier and more character-driven,” she said. “I still think that we have some very interesting episodes coming up. I watched all of them over Christmas, just the cuts. I think it’s going to be a very good season.

“We tried to make it more gritty, a little bit more dirty I guess. And not in the image, but to make it as authentic as possible. We have some very surprising twists and turns in it as well.”

Her remarks confirm fan speculation regarding the second season heading towards a darker territory. It is pertinent to mention Dark Lord Sauron was introduced inthe first season’s thrilling finale.

Showrunner Gennifer Hutchinson, speaking about Sauron’s character, said the makers want to provide an opportunity for fans to come up with their own understanding and narrative surrounding the character.

“I think part of the beauty of a character like Sauron and this situation is that it really is how you read it, And I would love for fans to be able to bring their own interpretation to that. Obviously, I think the actor has his own. We all have our own feeling. Is it genuine or not? And I think that’s a little bit of the beauty of it is it could really go either way,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the events in ‘The Rings of Power‘ happen thousands of years before the events in writer J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings‘ books, which are set in the fictional land of Middle-earth and brought to life in blockbuster movies.

Amazon spent about $465 million filming the first season, according to government officials in New Zealand, where the series got filmed. The company plans to make five seasons of the show, making it one of the most expensive TV series ever.

