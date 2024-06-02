Malaika Arora shares cryptic post amid Arjun Kapoor split rumours

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora shared a cryptic post amid rumours that she and Arjun Kapoor have ended their relationship.

The 50-year-old actor shared a story to her Instagram account on Sunday reading, “When they say you can’t do it, do it twice and take pics.”

Kapoor and Arora began dating in 2018. They made their relationship official on social media on the 45th birthday of Bollywood diva.

A day earlier, Arjun Kapoor also shared his first post on Instagram amid the breakup reports.

Amidst the reports of his split from Malaika Arora, after six years of being in a relationship, the post of Arjun Kapoor grabbed the attention of social users.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Ishaqzaade star reposted a note, which read: “We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities.”

It is pertinent to mention that their posts came after an Indian entertainment outlet exclusively confirmed that Arora and Kapoor have respectfully parted ways.

Read more: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor amicably part ways: Report

Quoting a source close to the couple, an Indian publication exclusively reported, “Malaika and Arjun have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other’s hearts. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

However, the manager of the Munni Badnaam Hui performer dismissed the speculations, saying, “No no, all rumours.”