Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor amicably part ways: Report

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have reportedly decided to part ways, after being in a relationship for more than six years.

As per an exclusive report in an Indian entertainment outlet, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have respectfully parted ways from each other, as the two believe that their relationship has run its course.

Quoting a source close to the couple, the publication confirmed, “Malaika and Arjun have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter.”

“They had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other’s hearts. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship,” the source added.

The person further detailed, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.”

Pertinent to note here that Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-director Arbaaz Khan, from 1998 to 2016. The former couple share a son together, named Arhaan, 21.

The rumours of her dating Kapoor began to swirl in 2018 when the two made a joint appearance at a fashion event. They made their relationship official on social media the following year, on the 45th birthday of Arora.

Despite being subjected to trolls due to the age gap between the two, the couple made their relationship public and was frequently spotted together at events and parties.

