Adah Sharma opens up on living in Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment

Bollywood actor Adah Sharma has opened up on living in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, the actor said that she moved to the flat located in Mont Blanc Apartments in Bandra four months ago.

Adah Sharma revealed that some people had discouraged her from moving to the flat, Sushant Singh Rajput had been living before his death in 2020.

“I’m very sensitive to vibes, and this place gives me positive ones. Our homes in Kerala and Mumbai have been surrounded by trees and we used to feed birds and squirrels. So, I wanted a home with a view and ample space to feed birds,” she said.

While she located to the flat four months ago, however, Sharma said that she could not spend much time in her new home as she was busy promoting her projects, including Bastar and The Kerala Story.

“After that, I spent some time at the elephant sanctuary in Mathura. It’s only recently that I got some time off and have finally settled in,” she added.

On renting the apartment following the untimely death of its previous occupant, Adah Sharma said that she never doubted her decision to move to the apartment.

Reports said that The Kerala Story actor rented the apartment for five years.

It is pertinent to mention that Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai while living alone during the lockdown. The actor was found hanging in the flat on June 14, 2020.

The case is being investigated by Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Narcotics Control Bureau through different angles.

Sharma is best known for her role in Islamophobic title The Kerala Story that revolves around women from the Indian state allegedly lured by Muslim youth to convert to Islam and were then taken to Afghanistan.

The low-budgeted Sudipto Sen directorial, starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani.