‘I cannot investigate, I want CBI to…’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister levels shocking allegations

Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister has made some shocking new allegations, as she urged the CBI to provide proof of the actor’s death.

In a new interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, spoke about the mysterious death of her brother and alleged that it could be more than a suicide. She also urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to fasten the probe in the case, to find the truth.

“We can really come together and plead to CBI to tell us what exactly happened,” said Kirti. “They are the best investigators in the country. They will be able to figure out something. I am sure they will find out something. If it was a suicide, tell us about it, tell us how did it happen.”

She explained, “There was not enough space the between bed and the fan to hang himself. When you leave an apartment, you have to return the keys. The person who deals with that apartment told us that the keys to his room were missing. Why? Where did it go? They had given the keys. Sushant never used to lock his room’s door. That day, his door was locked. All nearby CCTVs were also not working that day. There are a lot of things which do not make sense.”

“I am not an investigator, I cannot investigate the case. I was not allowed to enter Bhai’s flat. I haven’t seen his flat where it all happened. I cannot investigate. I want CBI to tell us what happened. Whatever happened, give us proof and let us know,” she added.

Further speaking about the grief that the ‘Kedarnath’ actor’s family had to go through, following his untimely and suspicious death, his sister stated, “There should be some sensitivity. There’s a family who has gone through such grief. They do not know what happened to their brother. They should feel sensitive and at least tell us.”

“We pleaded for the CBI enquiry. We know nothing as of now. Think of how we would feel. We were very hopeful regarding CBI. We are still hopeful that they will tell us everything,” Kirti concluded.

Pertinent to note here that Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai while living alone during the lockdown. The actor was found hanging in the flat on June 14, 2020.

The case is being investigated by Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Narcotics Control Bureau through different angles.

