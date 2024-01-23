Ankita Lokhande speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput criticism

Indian actress Ankita Lokhande revealed why she brought up bringing up her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in her conversations on the hit reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17‘.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six years. The former died in 2020 and she married businessman Vicky Jain, who is also one of the contestants in ‘Bigg Boss 17‘, in 2021.

She has talked about the late Bollywood actor with fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar on the show on multiple occasions. During a press conference staged inside the Bigg Boss house, she was asked to justify about it.

Ankita Lokhande said she brought up Sushant Singh Rajput in her conversations with Abhishek Kumar because she is proud of the deceased actor, and the latter considers him his idol.

“Abhishek (Kumar) and I used to keep talking about Sushant [Singh Rajput] as he considers him his idol and really looks up to him,” she was quoted saying in a report by Bollywood Bubble. “He wants to be like Sushant and considers him as his inspiration.”

She added, “I’ve always talked only good things about Sushant because I feel if I can tell some good things about him through this platform, why not? Usne acche kaam iye hain (he has done good work), and I can speak about it because jitna main unke baare mein jaanti hoon (as much as I know about him) and I’ve seen his journey.”

The actress went on to say that she likes to spread positive things about the deceased actor.

She said, “I feel very proud to talk about Sushant wherever I am and there is nothing wrong in talking about Sushant. I am talking only about the good things which I know about him. I feel it is absolutely fine because jitna main Sushant ko jaanti hoon shayad koi nahi jaanta (nobody else knows Sushant as much as I know him). And if there is a young boy who wants to be like him, I will definitely talking to him or anybody else.”

