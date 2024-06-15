Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary

Indian TV star Ankita Lokhande remembered the late actor and her ex-beau Sushant Singh Rajput on his 4th death anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, June 14, Ankita Lokhande paid tribute to her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, on his death anniversary.

She simply published an old picture of Rajput with his pet dog Scotch on the stories and added the emotional ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ instrumental track, by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, in the background. Earlier this month, the ‘Manikarnika’ actor dedicated her journey to Rajput as their joint serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’ marked 15 years since when the first episode was aired.

“My journey wouldn’t be complete if I didn’t have Sushant’s support. I didn’t even know how to act when I started Pavitra Rishta. He taught me, and I will always be thankful for him,” she wrote.

For the unversed, the ‘Chhichhore’ actor committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, while living alone during the lockdown.

Lokhande and Rajput had dated for nearly six years after falling in love on the sets of their breakthrough serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’. They parted ways in 2016, ahead of their impending lavish wedding in December of the same year.

Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain the following year.

