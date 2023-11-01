Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant Singh Rajput breakup

Indian TV star Ankita Lokhande opened up about her breakup with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput which came as a surprise to many ahead of their then-speculated wedding.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Years after their abrupt split and the untimely demise of her ex-beau, Ankita Lokhande, who is currently participating in the ongoing 17th season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, finally spoke about the breakup on the show.

While talking to co-contestant Munawar Faruqui, who asked if there was any particular reason behind their split, the ‘Manikarnika’ actor said, “No, there was no reason. I was blank. Ek raat mein cheezein palti meri life mein (Things changed in my life overnight).”

She continued to explain, “Woh [Sushant] ek dum ek raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the (He suddenly disappeared. He was getting success so people were trying to manipulate him).”

“But theek hai. Woh uska matter tha. Mainay usko kabhi roka bhi nahi (But it’s okay. It was his call. I didn’t try to stop him either),” she added.

For the unversed, Lokhande and Rajput dated for nearly six years after falling in love on the sets of their break-through serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’. They parted ways in 2016, ahead of their impending lavish wedding in December of the same year.

Earlier, Lokhande had said that their relationship ended mutually because Rajput wanted to go ahead with his Bollywood career.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ‘Chhichhore’ actor committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, while living alone during the lockdown.

On the other hand, Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain in 2021.

Ankita Lokhande rejected THESE big films for Sushant Singh Rajput