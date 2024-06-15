web analytics
Radhika Merchant lookbook: A glimpse at what to be Ambani bahu wore for second pre-wedding cruise!

Ahead of the grand wedding in July, Ambanis hosted the second leg of pre-wedding festivities, for Anant Ambani and his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant, on a 4-day private cruise across Europe, earlier this month.

As the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant, shelled out some major fashion goals with her exquisite style, during the three-day pre-wedding jamboree in Jamnagar, in March, all eyes were set on this to-be Ambani bahu, for what she wore for the half week celebrations on the cruise.

Let’s have a look through all that Radhika wore for her five looks of the second round of pre-wedding events.

Starry Night

The cruise began with a welcome lunch in Palermo, Sicily, followed by a starry night-themed formal party, which was the first event on the itinerary. Merchant opted for a custom chiffon gown by Robert Wun, printed with a love letter that her to-be husband wrote to her for her 22nd birthday. 

Toga Party

After a day in Rome, the next occasion by the Ambanis, was a toga party back on deck, for which the bride-to-be slipped into a custom-designed toga by emerging New York-based designer Grace Ling. The couture featured an aerospace aluminium breastplate, made to mimic drapery, which the designer 3D-carved, sculpted, and then 3D-printed.

Masquerade Ball

For the third day of the cruise in Cannes, the billionaires organized a masquerade ball at Château de la Croix des Gardes, with the headlining performances of Katy Perry and Pitbull. Merchant, styled by Shaleena Nathani, picked a custom Versace dress (which took over a year to complete) with blue shades to match the colour of the Côte d’Azur water. The exquisite fit was further styled with a rare blue opal and diamond necklace by Lorraine Schwartz, and a bridal fascinator as her mask for the event.anant ambani, radhika merchant, pre-wedding

Farmers Market

The cruise festivities wrapped up in Portofino, where Ambanis took over the main square on the last day, transforming it into an open-air market complete with food stalls. For this event, the younger Ambani daughter-in-law picked an archival Yves Saint Laurent for Dior dress, sourced by stylist Mimi Cuttrell.anant ambani, radhika merchant, pre-wedding

Queen-themed shoot

If all these four looks weren’t enough of royalty, the bride of the moment was co-styled by Rhea Kapoor and Shereen for a special shoot. Merchant looked ethereal in an all-white, double-draped silk gown, with white and silver roses, paired with a matching rosette tiara, to complete the dreamy look.  anant ambani, radhika merchant, pre-wedding

Let us know, which one of her looks is your absolute favourite!

