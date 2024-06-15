Radhika Merchant lookbook: A glimpse at what to be Ambani bahu wore for second pre-wedding cruise!

Ahead of the grand wedding in July, Ambanis hosted the second leg of pre-wedding festivities, for Anant Ambani and his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant, on a 4-day private cruise across Europe, earlier this month.

As the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant, shelled out some major fashion goals with her exquisite style, during the three-day pre-wedding jamboree in Jamnagar, in March, all eyes were set on this to-be Ambani bahu, for what she wore for the half week celebrations on the cruise.

Let’s have a look through all that Radhika wore for her five looks of the second round of pre-wedding events.

Starry Night

The cruise began with a welcome lunch in Palermo, Sicily, followed by a starry night-themed formal party, which was the first event on the itinerary. Merchant opted for a custom chiffon gown by Robert Wun, printed with a love letter that her to-be husband wrote to her for her 22nd birthday.

Toga Party

After a day in Rome, the next occasion by the Ambanis, was a toga party back on deck, for which the bride-to-be slipped into a custom-designed toga by emerging New York-based designer Grace Ling. The couture featured an aerospace aluminium breastplate, made to mimic drapery, which the designer 3D-carved, sculpted, and then 3D-printed.

Masquerade Ball

For the third day of the cruise in Cannes, the billionaires organized a masquerade ball at Château de la Croix des Gardes, with the headlining performances of Katy Perry and Pitbull. Merchant, styled by Shaleena Nathani, picked a custom Versace dress (which took over a year to complete) with blue shades to match the colour of the Côte d’Azur water. The exquisite fit was further styled with a rare blue opal and diamond necklace by Lorraine Schwartz, and a bridal fascinator as her mask for the event.

Farmers Market

The cruise festivities wrapped up in Portofino, where Ambanis took over the main square on the last day, transforming it into an open-air market complete with food stalls. For this event, the younger Ambani daughter-in-law picked an archival Yves Saint Laurent for Dior dress, sourced by stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

Queen-themed shoot

If all these four looks weren’t enough of royalty, the bride of the moment was co-styled by Rhea Kapoor and Shereen for a special shoot. Merchant looked ethereal in an all-white, double-draped silk gown, with white and silver roses, paired with a matching rosette tiara, to complete the dreamy look.

Let us know, which one of her looks is your absolute favourite!

