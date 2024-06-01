Ranveer Singh sets the stage on fire at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding cruise – Watch

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh stole the show at the pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and his fiance Radhika Merchant, as he took the stage with Punjabi rapper Guru Randhawa, on a cruise in French Riviera. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Ahead of the grand wedding in July, Ambanis hosted the second leg of pre-wedding festivities for Anant, 28, and his longtime girlfriend Radhika, 29. The private cruise across Europe kickstarted earlier this week, with a performance by the American band Backstreet Boys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yourpoookieboo (@yourpoookieboo) Among the final events of the star-studded pre-wedding cruise was the highly-anticipated performance of Indian singer Guru Randhawa, who entertained more than 800 guests with his top bangers.

In a video from the event, shared by one of the guests on Instagram, the singer is seen singing his hit song ‘Morni Banke’, when actor Ranveer Singh joined him on stage with social media star Orry and upcoming actor Veer Pahariya, setting the dance floor ablaze with his energetic moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Notably, a number of other Bollywood celebrities were also spotted boarding flights to Italy earlier this week, to be a part of the four-day celebrations on the cruise. American singer Katy Perry and international DJ artists BLACK COFFEE and David Guetta were among other top names who lit up the stage at the masquerade ball-themed event on the cruise in Southern France.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yourpoookieboo (@yourpoookieboo)

Previously, Indian media reports suggested that the grand affair was likely to feature the headlining performances of American rapper Pitbull and Latin popstar Shakira as well, however, no visuals of their gigs made their way to social media.