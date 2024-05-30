Anant Ambani’s second pre-wedding festivities kickstarted with Backstreet Boys performance

The second leg of pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and his fiance Radhika Merchant, kickstarted with a performance by American band Backstreet Boys, on a cruise in Italy.

Ahead of the grand wedding in July, Ambanis are hosting yet another pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani, 28, and his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant, 29, on a private cruise across Europe.

A number of Bollywood celebrities, including Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan, along with his family, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with their daughter Raha, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and sister Karisma, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor, Khan siblings Sara and Ibrahim, Disha Patani as well as social media celebrity Orry among others recently flew to Italy to be a part of the four-day celebrations on cruise.

Earlier today, a video from the private cruise festivities, which surfaced on social media, sees Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys, dressed in their all-white outfits, as they performed their track ‘I Wanna Be With You’ for the guests.

Moreover, another clip going viral from the lavish cruise, had a geo-tag of Palermo, Sicily in Italy.

As per the reports, the cruise, which started yesterday and will wrap up in France on Friday, is likely to feature headlining performances of American rapper Pitbull and Latin popstar Shakira, as well as Indian Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.

Earlier, a three-day pre-wedding jamboree was held for the couple in March this year, in a township in Jamnagar near Reliance’s main oil refinery in the western state of Gujarat, India.

