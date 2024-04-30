Atif Aslam mesmerises audience at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding gala

Atif Aslam left the audience amazed with his performance at Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala in London.

The celebrations were attended by prominent personalities as the singer captured the hearts of the audience with his soul-touching vocals and melodies.

Taking to Instagram, Atif Aslam shared snaps believed to be from the Ambani family’s pre-wedding gala.

The photos shared with the caption “A night to remember” showed the singer wearing an ivory jacket with his initials “AA” on the back. He credited popular stylist Faraz Manan for his wardrobe for the event.

Atif Aslam was accompanied by his wife Sara Bharwana who wore a golden gown for the gala.

It is pertinent to mention that the pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani, 28, who is set to marry his long-time girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, 29, began last month.

The festivities beginning Friday, March 1, entertained 1,200 guests and took place in a township in Jamnagar near Reliance’s main oil refinery in the western state of Gujarat.

US singer Rihanna was among other global tycoons who performed at the bash of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani.

Local media reports said that the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker was paid $9 million, which comes to around INR75 crore (PKR249 crore), for her performance.

Other global names also marked their presence at the Ambani’s bash, including Bill Gates, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, as well as fellow Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, in addition to cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and M.S. Dhoni and the whole of Bollywood, including megastars Shahrukh and Salman Khan.