‘9 million for this?’: Netizens ask as Rihanna messes up bride’s name at Amabni’s wedding bash

Barbadian popstar Rihanna rocked Jamnagar, India last night, with her electrifying performance at the pre-wedding bash of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani.

The three-day pre-wedding bash, ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s nuptials this summer, kickstarted in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Friday, with the much-buzzed performance of the global popstar Rihanna, who performed in India for the very first time yesterday, however, seemingly didn’t do her homework for the anticipated gig.

Congratulating the couple of the moment amidst her performance on stage, the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker said, “Good evening everyone. It is my honour to be here tonight. I have never been to India. And thanks to the Ambani family, I am here tonight.”

She continued, “Anant and Radiki (Radhika), thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations. How many of you believe in love?”

As the video of her mess-up from the glitzy event surfaced on social media, netizens were quick to jump in and slammed Bad Gal Riri, for not doing her homework. Reacting to the clip, a social user questioned, “9 million for this?” while another added, “This after paying 74 Crores.”

“Their names are ‘Anant and Radhika’ not Anant & Radki,” one of them corrected.

Someone even joked, “What the hell?! If I were Nita Ambani, I’d ask for a full refund. LOL!”

Notably, the occasion of the moment that has India transfixed is a three-day pre-wedding jamboree for Anant Ambani, 28, who is set to marry his long-time girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, 29. The festivities beginning Friday, March 1, will entertain 1,200 guests and take place in a township in Jamnagar near Reliance’s main oil refinery in the western state of Gujarat.

Apart from the headlining performance by the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker, some global names reported to mark their presence at the Ambani’s bash, include Bill Gates, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, former Prime Ministers of Canada and Australia, as well as fellow Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, in addition to cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and M.S. Dhoni and the whole of Bollywood, including megastars Shahrukh and Salman Khan.

