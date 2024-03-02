Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor groove to ‘Zingaat’ at Ambani’s bash; Internet reacts!

The much-buzzed pre-wedding bash of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, kickstarted in Jamnagar, India, on Friday, with an electrifying performance by Barbadian popstar Rihanna.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Bollywood stars had a blast with Rihanna in Gujarat’s Jamnagar last night, celebrating the talk of the town couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, ahead of their grand wedding this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MissMalini Showbiz (@missmalinibollywood)

Bollywood’s rising diva Janhvi Kapoor gave fans a sneak peek inside the party as she along with the Fenty mogul, set the dance floor ablaze, on her chart-topping track ‘Zingaat’, from the debut movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Sharing the clip of the two, matching the beats of ‘Zingaat’, Kapoor captioned, “This woman is a goddess. stop it goodbye,” with a series of emojis.

Reacting to the now-viral video, a social user dubbed them, “Desi R with International R,” while another commented, “Janhvi Kapoor making Rihanna dance on Zingaat !!! ICONIC.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

“Janhvi Kapoor have serious dance moves to get Rihanna grooving to the beats of Zingaat!!!!” one of them praised the Bollywood starlet. Someone even suggested a desi name for the popstar, “Rihanna Kumari Jha.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Several other videos of Bad Gal Riri’s electrifying performance along with her crew are also being circulated across the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Notably, the occasion of the moment that has India transfixed is a three-day pre-wedding jamboree for Anant, 28, who is set to marry his long-time girlfriend, Radhika, 29. The festivities beginning Friday, March 1, will entertain 1,200 guests and take place in a township in Jamnagar near Reliance’s main oil refinery in the western state of Gujarat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Apart from the headlining performance by the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker, some global names reported to mark their presence at the Ambani’s bash, include Bill Gates, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, former Prime Ministers of Canada and Australia, as well as fellow Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, in addition to cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and M.S. Dhoni and the whole of Bollywood, including megastars Shahrukh and Salman Khan.

How much did Rihanna charge to perform at Anant Ambani’s big fat wedding?