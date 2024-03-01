How much did Rihanna charge to perform at Ambani’s big fat wedding?

Rihanna among other global tycoons has landed in Jamnagar, India, to perform at the pre-wedding bash of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. But do you know how much Barbadian popstar is being paid for her appearance?

Rihanna, along with her husband A$AP Rocky, her entourage and her massive 12-foot luggage, touched down in Gujarat, India’s Jamnagar, on Thursday, to perform at the much-buzzed pre-wedding bash of the youngest Ambani lad Anant and his fiance Radhika.

The Fenty mogul also gave it back with sass to inquisitive social media users questioning her enormous luggage, a supposed ‘folding house’, saying, “The stage couldn’t fit in my carryon.”

That being said, what has taken social media by storm about her appearance is the whopping fee that the Bad Gal Riri is reportedly receiving to perform at the big fat wedding of the year.

If local media reports are anything to go by, the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker is being paid $9 million, which comes to around INR75 crore (PKR249 crore), for her performance.

Notably, the occasion of the moment that has India transfixed is a three-day pre-wedding jamboree for Anant, 28, who is set to marry his long-time girlfriend, Radhika, 29. The festivities began Friday, will entertain 1,200 guests and take place in a township in Jamnagar near Reliance’s main oil refinery in the western state of Gujarat.

Apart from Rihanna, some global names reported to mark their presence at the Ambani’s bash, include Bill Gates, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, as well as fellow Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, in addition to cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and M.S. Dhoni and the whole of Bollywood, including megastars Shahrukh and Salman Khan.

