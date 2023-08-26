Ayushmann Khurrana reaches new milestone with ‘Dream Girl 2’

Bollywood comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2‘ became actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s biggest opening film as it had a flying box office start.

The opening day collection of ‘Dream Girl 2‘ was recorded at INR10.69 crores. It is a few lakhs more than that of its prequel ‘Dream Girl‘ (INR10.05 crores).

‘Bala‘ is his second biggest opener with INR10.15 crores.

Ayushmann Khurrana was overwhelmed by the response. He said the ‘Dream Girl‘ franchise has given him immense “love”.

“It feels amazing to deliver my career’s best opening with Dream Girl 2,” he said. “Dream Girl is a franchise that has given me a lot of love and I’m really happy with the start that ‘Dream Girl 2’ has got at the box office.”

The Bollywood star said it feels amazing to bring people to theatres and see them having a great time. He implied that the project is a laugh riot.

“‘Dream Girl 2‘ is a film that delivers entertainment in spades. It has a big promise that people will laugh their hearts out and it is good to note that the film has lived up to the expectations to take this solid start at the counters,” the actor said.

Ayushmann Khurrana hoped that the film would continue to entertain people and earn big at the box office.

“I hope the film continues to get a lot of love in the days to come. I’m delighted that people have also loved my performance. To experience a feeling like this is always special. For an actor, there is no greater joy than being loved for your work.” he added.

‘Dream Girl 2‘ follows Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana), who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura and falls in love with Pari (Ananya Panday) but life is hell-bent on not taking him seriously.

In a turn of events, Karam becomes Pooja, which creates further chaos in his already chaotic life.

The cast also includes A-listers Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Nushrratt Bharuccha and others.

The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. He has co-written it with Raaj Shaandilyaa.

