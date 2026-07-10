Dream of playing Naruto? Live-action film opens worldwide casting call

The highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Naruto is officially searching for its leading cast, with Lionsgate launching a global casting call to find the actors who will bring the iconic members of Team 7 to life.

The worldwide search aims to cast the film’s three central characters – Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno. Casting for additional supporting roles is expected to take place at a later stage.

The film is being written and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton – best known for helming Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Cretton said he is excited to begin the search for the actors who will lead the beloved franchise’s first live-action feature film.

“Kishimoto-sensei’s stories have inspired generations of fans around the world, and it’s an honor to bring his world and characters to the big screen in live action for the very first time,” Cretton said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to kick off this worldwide casting search for our Team 7 and to bring the incredible universe of Naruto to life.”

Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto also expressed his enthusiasm for the project, describing the Hollywood adaptation as a dream come true. He said he looks forward to discovering passionate performers capable of bringing his beloved characters to life on screen.

Lionsgate first announced the live-action Naruto film in February 2024. Based on Kishimoto’s bestselling manga, the story follows Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja determined to earn the respect of his village and one day become its leader, known as the Hokage.

Since its debut, the Naruto manga has sold more than 250 million copies across more than 60 countries and territories, making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time. The franchise has also spawned hit anime series, films, novels and video games, building a devoted global fan base.

The film will be produced by Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Emmy Yu for Arad Productions alongside Jeremy Latcham. Cretton is also producing through his company, Hisako, with Jeyun Munford. The filmmaker previously collaborated with Lionsgate on The Glass Castle.

The upcoming adaptation marks the latest attempt to bring Naruto to the big screen after an earlier live-action project was announced in 2014 but never moved forward.