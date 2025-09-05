Drew Barrymore wants Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston to join her in a remake of THIS movie

Drew Barrymore has set her sights on returning to films, and this time she wants to bring two of her closest Hollywood friends along. The actress revealed that she dreams of working with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in a fresh remake of the 1992 classic Death Becomes Her.

Drew Barrymore, who last appeared in the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet, admitted she is ready for a new project that could reunite her with Adam Sandler. The pair have enjoyed a long and successful on-screen partnership in films such as The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended. She now hopes Jennifer Aniston will join them in a new version of Death Becomes Her.

The original Death Becomes Her, directed by Robert Zemeckis, starred Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis and Isabella Rossellini. It told the story of women chasing eternal youth through a magical potion, with darkly comic results.

Drew Barrymore believes the storyline could be reimagined for today’s audience, and she sees herself, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as the perfect team to bring it back.

Drew Barrymore has often shared her admiration for Adam Sandler, describing their bond as one of friendship and creative trust. She has also worked alongside Jennifer Aniston in He’s Just Not That Into You, while Sandler and Aniston have enjoyed box office success together in Murder Mystery and Just Go With It.

Bringing all three together in Death Becomes Her would mark a first collaboration for the trio, and Barrymore is openly campaigning for it. Drew Barrymore says her connection with Adam Sandler has evolved over the years, from their early days as young co-stars to their current lives as parents.

She often points out that their chemistry on screen is built on respect and admiration, rather than romance. Adding Jennifer Aniston into the mix, she feels, would only strengthen the idea of creating something special for audiences.

While nothing has been confirmed, Drew Barrymore’s wish to remake Death Becomes Her with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston has already sparked excitement. With Barrymore’s persistence and the enduring popularity of the original film, fans may yet see this dark comedy brought back to life with a whole new twist.