Drew Barrymore calls out Razzies over child actor nomination

Hollywood actor Drew Barrymore blasted Razzies – a parody award – for nominating a 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong for ‘Firestarter’.

For the unversed, the Golden Raspberry awards or the Razzies is a self-proclaimed ‘ugly cousin of Oscars’, that honour the ‘worst of cinematic under-achievements’ of the year. The panel announced the nominations for the 43rd edition of the annual ceremony earlier this week.

In the ‘Worst Actress’ category, the jury members also nominated a child actor, Armstrong for her starring role in the sci-fi horror film ‘Firestarter’, along with Bryce Dallas Howard, Alicia Silverstone, Kaya Scodelario and Diane Keaton.

After facing the backlash from the public and fraternity, the organizers rescinded the nomination and publicly apologized to the youngster a day later.

In light of feedback (which we’ve come to agree with) the @RazzieAwards will not be including Ryan Kiera Armstrong on the final voting ballot. @DevonESawa — The Razzie® Awards (@RazzieAwards) January 25, 2023

Reacting to the nomination in her latest talk show outing, Barrymore, who herself played the same character as a child actor in an earlier adaptation, said, “I don’t like it because she [Armstrong] is younger, and it is bullying.”

“We do want to be cautious about how we speak to or about people, because it encourages other people to join on that bandwagon,” she added.

“It is bullying”: @drewbarrymore reacts to the Razzies nominating a 12-year-old for Worst Actress in “Firestarter,” a film Barrymore once starred in as a kid. After internet backlash, the Razzies apologized, saying actors under the age of 18 would no longer be considered. pic.twitter.com/pQDR9ntsl7 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 26, 2023

Later, the prominent figure also addressed the matter in her ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, and noted, “I get poking fun at ourselves, I mean come on fair game bring it on, but Ryan is 12 years old.”

She also spoke about the apology and the new rule implemented by the organizers where ‘anyone eighteen years or younger’ would be precluded from nominations in future.

Barrymore concluded by saying, “I would just say to them, ‘Please don’t do this to people who are younger. That’s not nice.’ And I really like Ryan… don’t do this again.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Drew Barrymore has received Razzie nominations four times in the past.

