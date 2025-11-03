Drew Barrymore reflects on the challenges of growing older

Drew Barrymore has shared her experiences with her ageing and the challenges that come with it.

The Charlie’s Angels star celebrated her 50th birthday in February and recently discussed her struggles with hormone therapy. It is a common treatment for menopause symptoms, according to an interview with People.

She further stated, “Everyone said it would be trial and error, and I just went through a lot of error”. She admitted that while describing the process as particularly tough on her. She expressed frustration at how she struggled to recognise herself while being under treatment, saying, “I did not recognise the person I saw in the mirror. ‘I was like, Is that the crpt keeper? No, that’s me”.

Barrymore recalled feeling “puffy for hormones” and not liking what she saw. Instead of absorbing all the insecurity, she decided to divert her focus to simple, healthy habits. “Every time I feel that way, I am like, Okay, buckle down: eat cleaner, prioritise sleep, start exercising and get yourself back to centre”, she explained.

She also gave credit to her therapist and mentor, Dr Barry Michels, for helping her develop a list of “Seven healthy habits” that keep her sane. “It’s actually faded over time, and I retrace it with a black pen so I can still recall it perfectly because it helps”, she noted.

Remembering her journey, Barrymore offered encouragement to others experiencing similar changes, stating, “It’s not Okay to stay stuck and not feeling confident or attractive ot good about yourself. These are just little steps you can take”.