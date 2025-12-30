Chainsmoker's DJ ties knot in intimate ceremony

The member of the DJ duo The Chainsmokers tied the knot with the model Mari Fonseca in Costa Rica last weekend of 2025.

Recently, Drew shared a video of their big day, featuring him dancing with Mari next to two horses on the beach at sunset in a picturesque moment, with her jumping into his arms. He captioned the December 29 post, “WE ARE MARRIED!”

The wedding came just a year later. Drew proposed to her with a five-carat diamond ring, surprising Mari at a restaurant in Los Angeles when she was expecting to have a girls’ night with her friend Ivanka Trump.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Mari noted, “The first thing I asked when I opened the door of the restaurant and saw him instead of the girls was, ‘What are you doing here?” She further said, “’Do you know what this is?’ And I said, ‘Maybe,’ haha. It was so cute!”

The proposal was a romantic, intimate moment just the two of them, which they later noted was the same energy they wanted for their wedding.

She continued, “Nobody was there at the time of the proposal because Drew knew I wanted the moment to be just between us”. “Afterwards, everyone arrived, and I already had the ring on. Some people already knew, and others didn’t. It was so special seeing how happy everyone was for us!”

After their engagement, Mari noted that she already had a vision for their nuptials.

She further revealed, “We’re planning to keep it really small”. “I want it to feel very intimate, with just the people we truly love. I don’t want it to feel like ‘work’ to get married. I want to enjoy it and feel vulnerable with our closest loved ones.”