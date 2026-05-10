Drishyam 3: Mohanlal's Georgekutty Returns with a New Mystery

The highly anticipated Drishyam 3 has finally unveiled its trailer, and it’s all set to take the suspense to a whole new level.

The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, sees Mohanlal reprising his iconic role as Georgekutty, a man who’s always one step ahead of his enemies.

The trailer hints at a new investigation into a murder mystery that shook Georgekutty’s life, and it’s clear that he’s still haunted by the ghosts of his past. As the story unfolds, Georgekutty finds himself facing an unknown threat, leaving him and his family vulnerable.

At the Kochi premiere, Mohanlal dropped hints about future sequels, saying, “I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So, you can expect a Drishyam 4 also.”

Director Jeethu Joseph revealed that Drishyam 3 is different from its predecessors, with Georgekutty facing uncertainty and psychological fear.

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil, and is scheduled to hit theaters on May 21, 2026.

With its gripping storyline and Mohanlal’s masterful performance, Drishyam 3 is all set to be a blockbuster hit.