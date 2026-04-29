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Drishyam 3 Teaser Unveils a Darker Chapter: Mohanlal's Georgekutty Returns with a Vengeance

  • By Maria Lopez
    • -
  • Apr 29, 2026
Drishyam 3 Teaser Unveils a Darker Chapter: Mohanlal's Georgekutty Returns with a Vengeance