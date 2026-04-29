Drishyam 3 Teaser Unveils a Darker Chapter: Mohanlal's Georgekutty Returns with a Vengeance

Get ready for a thrilling ride as Mohanlal reprises his iconic role as Georgekutty in the highly-anticipated Drishyam 3.

The teaser, released today, promises a darker and more intense narrative, with Georgekutty battling guilt and buried truths threatening to unravel his life.

The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2026, coinciding with Mohanlal’s 66th birthday.

The teaser revisits key moments from the previous films, showcasing Georgekutty’s transformation from a calm and collected family man to a fearful and anxious individual.

The tagline “The Past Never Stays Silent” hints at the intense consequences awaiting Georgekutty and his family.

The film’s cast, including Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil, reprise their roles, adding to the excitement.

Drishyam 3 promises to be a fitting conclusion to the beloved franchise, exploring themes of family, guilt, and redemption.

With its gripping narrative and unexpected twists, the film is expected to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.