Driver of cash van runs away with Rs200 million in Karachi

KARACHI: In a daring incident of robbery, the driver of a cash van ran away with Rs200 million in Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The heist took place at the city’s I.I. Chundrigar area on August 9. The police said guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road.

Upon arrival at the destination, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle as one of the guards came out of the vehicle with some cash and went into the bank.

The police further said that the driver of the van fled with cash for around Rs200 million after leaving the vehicle in Miskeen Gali in old city area.

The Meethadar police have launched an investigation after registering a case into the heist.

Read more: More arrests made in Karachi bank’s Rs750m gold scam case

Earlier this year, four suspected robbers broke open around three dozen lockers at a branch of a private bank near Karachi’s Sakhi Hassan area and made off with valuables worth millions of rupees.

The robbers entered the bank at around 9pm and left early Sunday morning at 5pm, Senior Superintendent of Police (SPP) Central Malik Murtaza had said. During their 8-hour long stay inside the branch, they broke open 34 lockers, he had added.