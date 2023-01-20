Driver killed in attack on Sindh University bus in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Unidentified armed men on Friday opened fire on Sindh University bus at Hyderabad’s city gate area, killing the driver of vehicle, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to police, the incident occurred earlier today at the city gate area of Hyderabad when armed miscreants attacked Sindh University bus and shot dead the driver of the point.

No student was present on the bus when the firing incident took place, said police. The body of driver Ghulam Ali was shifted to Civil Hospital for further lego-medical action.

According to transport incharge SU Mehar Ali Kazi, the incident was an outcome of an “old enmity”.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the driver’s killing.

حیدر آباد:نامعلوم افراد کی فائرنگ سے جامعہ سندھ کابس ڈرائیورجاں بحق

مقتول غلام علی طلبہ کے انتظار میں کھڑا تھا کہ ملزمان نے فائرنگ کردی، پولیس

جامعہ سندھ کے ملازمین نے واقعے کیخلاف جیل روڈ پر دھرنا دے دیا #SindhUniversity #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/j6FqS0lE0o — Waqas Jawaid (@arainwaqas27) January 20, 2023

Soon after the incident, the employees of SU transport department staged a protest at Hyderabad city gate area and blocked traffic. They demanded the arrest of culprits.

