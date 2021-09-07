WATCH: Scooter driver, pillion escape landslide by seconds

A scooter driver and his pillion managed to escape a disaster as they drove past a landslide seconds before it was about to hit them.

The incident took place at Tehri district of Uttarakhand in India.

The 29-second clip shows two people, on a scooter, driving past boulders and heavy rocks along the Rishikesh-Chamba route.

As they escape, the entire road is blocked by the boulders.

An underground water pipeline was destroyed due to the landslide while traffic movement along the route also got affected.

Extreme weather conditions have been seen in different parts of Uttarkhand and Himachal Pradesh as the country reels from the troubling environmental situation.

Indian environmentalists have warned that climate change and indiscriminate construction in fragile coastal regions could lead to more disasters.

“The rain fury that lashed Mahabaleshwar … is a strong warning against any more tampering with the ecologically fragile Western Ghats,” environment economist Devendra Sharma said on Twitter referring to the range of hills along India’s west coast.

Harsh weather has hit several parts of the world in recent weeks, with floods in China and Western Europe and heat waves in North America, raising new fears about the impact of climate change.