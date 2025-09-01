Driving license vans : Schedule issued for citizens to access services nearby

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi traffic police have issued a schedule of the mobile driving license vans for the city during the current week for issuance of driving licenses to the masses.

People can make their license swiftly from mobile vans on September 2, Tuesday, at Scut village in Tehsil of Kallar Syedan.

On September 3,Wednesday, the mobile license van will facilitate people of Kuri Dolal village, Tehsil Gujar Khan. The area residents can avail services.

Later on, the vehicle will visit Raja Bazar, near Fawara Chowlk on September 4, Thursday.

Similarly, residents of Jhawara Picket Dhamial Camp can avail driving license services on September 5, Friday as the van will visit the area.

The van under the Rawalpindi Traffic police will be parked at Gulzar Quaid at Old airport road on September 6, Saturday while people can easily make their driving licenses.

On last day of the week, September 7,Sunday, the van will hold tests of rickshaw drivers at Old Waran Depot, Sadar.