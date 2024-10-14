Driving schools for females launched in Lahore

LAHORE: Ten driving schools for females have been established across Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, driving schools have been established at multiple locations across the city, including Greater Iqbal Park, Kahna Misaq Center, Township, Liberty Khidmat Markaz, Manawan Traffic Lines, Defence Khidmat Markaz, and Barkat Market.

Additionally, Aabshar Driving School on Jail Road and the females on Wheel School on LOS Ferozepur Road have been dedicated exclusively to the females.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore Amara Tahir stated that classes are held from 8 am to 4 pm to accommodate women, with driving schools offering a women-to-women service where female instructors teach and assist women learners.

This initiative aims to promote women’s independence and mobility, enabling them to become self-sufficient and confident individuals.

Read more: Sindh introduces online driving licence service

Earlier, the provincial government brought good news for those who previously had to endure a 42-day wait after failing their road driving test.

According to a tweet from the official government of Punjab and Lahore Traffic, candidates who fail the road driving test would now be permitted to retake it after just 15 days. Previously, the waiting period for the road driving test was 42 days.

Sindh introduces online driving licence services

Sindh government has introduced online driving licence services for citizens, aiming to facilitate them.

Citizens can now easily obtain learning and international driving licences through online service, with non-commercial licence renewal services to follow soon.

People willing to get the learning licence can get it after logging into the website https://dlsonline.sindhpolice.gov.pk/ and after 42 days, they can apply for a permanent licence from any of the branch.