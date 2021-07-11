Drizzle expected in various parts of Karachi today: PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted drizzle in most parts of Karachi on Sunday with partly cloudy weather, ARY News reported.

The Met Office has forecast first spell of monsoon rain from July 15 with moderate rainfall in city between 10mm to 22mm.

“Currently southwestern winds blowing in the city at 12 kilometers per hours speed, which could reach between 40-45 KM in mid day,” the met office said.

Earlier, the PMD had forecast rain-wind/thundershower in upper and central parts of country from the weekend.

Rain or wind-thundershower is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Tharparkar, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas in Sindh from Monday evening or night to Wednesday.

Rainfall also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan in southern Punjab and Sibbi, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan in Balochistan,according to the PMD.

Rain-wind-thundershowers (with few heavy falls at time) is expected in Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Waziristan, Kurrum, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan from Sunday evening or night to Wednesday, the met office said.

Heavy rains may generate flash flooding and trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, according to the met office.

The PMD also warned against likely urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Faisalabad on Monday and Tuesday.

The three-month monsoon season from July to September will saw an increase in rainfall in the south and north Punjab and Sindh, said the Met Office. The likely rainfall during July – September is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report.