Drizzle in Karachi amid winter rain forecast across Sindh

KARACHI: It was drizzling in Saddar and adjoining areas in Karachi on Monday amid light rainfall weather forecast for the port city and other districts of Sindh under the influence of a westerly wave prevailing over the country, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain with wind and thunderstorm of light intensity, moderate rain at isolated places, in Karachi division and Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore and Ghotki districts of Sindh from the evening or night of 7th November to 8th November.

The wind direction in Karachi will be westerly to northwesterly with a wind speed of 20 to 22 kilometres in the day, according to the weather report.

The first rainfall of the winter will likely to bring day temperatures down by 2-4 degree Celsius in the province, according to the weather department.

The Met Office had earlier predicted first winter rain with snowfall across the country from the weekend.

Met office said that a westerly wave will enter in the country on 04th November and expected to persist till 07th November.

The weather system will bring light to moderate rain with wind or thunderstorm in the width and breadth of the country.

Day temperatures likely to fall by 05 to 07 °Celsius in upper parts of the country including north Balochistan and 02 to 04 °C in southern parts of the country, according to the weather report.

Cold wave will likely to grip upper parts of Pakistan including north Balochistan after the passage of westerly wave.

