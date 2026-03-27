Kuwait ports hit by drone attacks

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Ports Authority confirmed that two major ports have been targeted in separate drone attacks early on Friday, causing material damage but no reported casualties.

In a statement issued by the Government Communication Center, the Authority said Shuwaikh Port was struck by hostile drones in the early hours of Friday morning.

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Authorities said that emergency response protocols were immediately activated, with coordination underway between the Kuwait Ports Authority and relevant government agencies to assess the situation and ensure safety.

The extent of the damage at Shuwaikh Port is still being evaluated, while the situation remains under close monitoring.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Public Works of Kuwait reported that Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port was also targeted at dawn involving both drones and loitering munitions.

Authorities said emergency procedures were immediately activated in coordination with relevant agencies following the incident.

Initial reports indicate material damage, while confirming that no human casualties have been reported so far.

Emergency and security teams are currently assessing the extent of the damage and monitoring the situation.