Kuwait orders suspension of outdoor work

The Public Authority for Manpower of Kuwait has called on companies to temporarily suspend outdoor work as Kuwait experiences unstable weather conditions.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, the authority urged businesses whose operations involve outdoor activities, including delivery services and contracting firms, to halt work at external sites to ensure the safety of their employees.

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The move comes as part of precautionary measures aimed at providing a safe working environment during the current weather situation.

Authorities said work can resume once conditions stabilize and improve.

The Public Authority for Manpower of Kuwait has also thanked companies for their cooperation, stressing the importance of prioritising worker safety during periods of adverse weather.