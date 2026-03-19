Kuwait announces office hours after Eid 2026

Kuwait has introduced new post-Eidul Fitr 2026 workplace regulations, limiting employee presence in government offices to 30 per cent and reducing official working hours.

The directive, issued by the Civil Service Commission (CSC), applies to government entities following the conclusion of Eidul Fitr 2026.

Under the new guidelines, departments must implement mandatory rotation systems, allowing flexibility to organise staffing on a daily or weekly basis depending on operational needs. Remote working arrangements may also be adopted where possible.

The CSC confirmed that official working hours will be reduced to six hours per day, while existing grace periods, flexible arrangements, and attendance systems — including fingerprint-based check-ins — will remain in place.

Evening shifts will remain suspended until further notice, although roles requiring legally mandated shift work will continue under existing regulations.

For employees already working reduced hours under specific provisions, the policy further shortens their workday to four hours.

The measures will come into effect immediately after the Eidul Fitr holiday and will remain in force until further notice.