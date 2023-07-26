Drone cameras banned across Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has banned the use of drone cameras in Muharram and issued a notification in this regards, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Sindh Home Department imposed a ban on the use of drone cameras in Muharram processions and other religious events citing security reasons.

The notification stated that a complete ban is imposed on the use of drone cameras and permission will not be granted for any kind of coverage and recordings of the Muharram processions due to security reasons.

The authorities will take legal action against the violators.

Earlier, Federal Ministry of Interior decided countrywide deployment of the Pakistan Army troops during Muharram.

“Army troops being deployed countrywide under Article 245”, a circular dispatched to the provinces read. The interior ministry sent a circular to four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and the Azad Kashmir government.

“The military troops being deployed on the request of the provinces for maintenance of law and order,” the ministry stated.

It is to be mentioned here that the Punjab government on Wednesday asked deployment of the Pakistan Army and Rangers in the province to maintain law and order during Muharram.