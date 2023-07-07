31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 7, 2023
Drone carrying drugs worth millions crashes in Lahore

A drone carrying drugs worth millions crashed in Lahore’s Kahna town on Friday which led to the commencement of a thorough probe by the police department, ARY News reported.

Police seized the drone loaded with ‘six kilograms’ of drugs (heroin) worth millions of rupees in Lahore’s Kahna Town and launched a thorough investigation. The drone crash revealed the smuggling of narcotics through drones.

The locals found the crashed drone loaded with heroin and then informed the police.

Police told the media that they are probing into the incident and tracing the location from where the drone was being operated and what its destination was to smuggle the drugs.

The investigators were also probing the incident in different aspects whether it was an incident of cross-border drug smuggling.

