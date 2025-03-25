web analytics
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
PMD issues drought alert as rainfall drops by up to 62pc

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a drought alert for Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab as the country’s rainfall dropped by up to 62 percent, ARY News reported.

Despite recent rain spells that alleviated drought conditions in central and northern parts of the country, drought conditions are expected to persist in Sindh, southern Balochistan, and the lower eastern plains of Punjab.

The PMD stated that the average temperature in the lower half of the country was 2-3 degrees Celsius more than normal during the current month. Some areas in the southern region experienced consecutive dry days exceeding 200, intensifying the drought further.

Affected Areas

Sindh: Moderate drought conditions are expected in Padidan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Khairpur, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, and Karachi, while mild drought conditions are predicted for Ghotki, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, and Sanghar.

Balochistan: Moderate drought conditions are anticipated in Gwadar, Kech, Lasbela, Panjgur, and Awaran, with mild conditions expected in Chagai, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Sibbi, Nushki, and Washuk.

Punjab: The southern areas of Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan are likely to be the most affected.

The PMD’s National Drought Monitoring & Early Warning Centre (NDMC) is closely monitoring the situation. Flash droughts, which develop rapidly due to changes in temperature, precipitation, wind, and radiation, are also expected in the coming months due to the rainfall deficit and rising temperatures.

It is important to note here that the overall rainfall from September 1, 2024, to March 21, 2025, was 40% below normal. The rainfall deficits across the country are as follows: Sindh (-62%), Balochistan (-52%), Punjab (-38%), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (-35%), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (-29%), and Gilgit-Baltistan (-2%).

