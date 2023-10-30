‘Drowning!’ 911 call made from Matthew Perry’s residence emerge

Veteran Hollywood actor Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 on October 29. He was found dead in a jacuzzi in his Los Angeles residence and reportedly died due to drowning.

A chilling 911 call that was made from the late actor’s home on the night of his death has been released.

In the audio, a man can be heard saying the word “drowning.” In the 15-second clip, a man says, “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning.” Some words were beeped out.

Earlier, the English music sensation Adele stopped her latest concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night to pay tribute to the late actor Matthew Perry.

Like the millions of fans who were deeply moved by the untimely demise of on-screen Chandler Bing, Perry, the passing affected the iconic musician Adele as well, and she stopped her latest show of the Las Vegas residency at the Caesars Palace to pay homage to the ‘Friends’ star.

Recounting the fond memories of Perry’s unforgettable character, Adele said, “I’ll remember that character for the rest of my life. He’s probably the best comedic character of all time.”

It is pertinent to note here that American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the top-rated television comedy ‘Friends’ and chronicled his decades-long battle with substance abuse in a memoir last year, was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on Sunday, at the age of 54.

His death was confirmed in a statement by an American broadcast network on the micro-blogging site, X. “We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry,” it stated.

“He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch-perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations.”