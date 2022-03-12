Drug case hearing against Rana Sanaullah adjourned till April 02

LAHORE: A special court for narcotics control granted request of Rana Sanaullah for relief from appearing in the drug case hearing on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The Court for Control of Narcotics Substances invited arguments of lawyers over acquittal pleas in the next hearing of the case.

The court adjourned the drug recovery case hearing againt Rana Sanaullah and co-accused until April 02.

Anti Narcotics Force Prosecutor told the court that the charges could not be framed against the accused despite the passage of more than two years since registration of the case.

“Argue over the acquittal pleas, accused will be indicted later,” learned judge said.

Earlier, the co-accused appeared before the court and and signed their attendance.

Rana Sanaullah, President PML-N Punjab had been arrested in July 2020 by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki point. The ANF claimed that 15 kilogrammes of drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. He was later released on bail in December of the same year.

In an early hearing the lawyer of PML-N stalwart in his arguments before the court said that his client was falsely nominated in the case.

