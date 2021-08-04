Drug dealer smashes into trolley bay while trying to flee police chase in car

A drug dealer smashed into the supermarket trolley bay in UK’s Banbury, Oxford while trying to flee a police chase in his car to avoid being caught with an estimated £4,000-worth of heroin and crack cocaine in his possession.

A 37-year-old drug dealer, Asim Akram, managed to get his car wedged in a Morrisons car park while tried to flee a police chase in his car.

Akram had an estimated £4,000-worth of heroin and crack cocaine in his possession along with hundreds of pounds in cash when he smashed into the supermarket trolley bay in Banbury, Oxford, according to Dailymail UK.

Akram and a passenger had been tailed by officers in unmarked police cars following reports they were involved in supplying drugs. He tried to get away by smashing into the wing mirror on one of the cars – before crashing into a shopping trolley parking bay.

Officers managed to box in Asim Akram’s Honda, giving the driver no means of escape.

Inside the vehicle, police found a total of 32g of cocaine and heroin worth approximately £4,000 on the street or £2,400 on the wholesale market.

Akram was jailed for five and a half years at Oxford Crown Court this week after he admitted dealing class A drugs. It was his fourth conviction for supplying hard drugs. His passenger in the car, Ibrar Hussain, 41, received three years and four months.

Reacting to the sentence, PC Torran O’Dowda of Thames Valley Police said: ‘I am pleased that the court have passed appropriate prison sentences to these two drug dealers.’