Drug smuggling bid foiled at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Customs officials have foiled a bid to smuggle 30 kilogrammes of heroin to the United Kingdom and arrested two suspects at Islamabad International Airport on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the customs officials, the suspects were trying to smuggle the heroin worth Rs 300 million to UK in a clothes’ consignment.

The officials registered an FIR against the suspects and launched investigations.

Earlier on May 8, Pakistan Customs had foiled a bid to smuggle heroin to the United Kingdom (UK).

Officials of the Customs Airport Collectorate had visited the international mail office located at II Chandrigar Road. During checking, heroin had been discovered in a garment parcel destined for Birmingham.

The drug worth around Rs19 million in the international market was concealed in a baby jacket, Collector Customs Airport Irfan Rehman had said.